Humanitarian crisis risks getting worse: Afghanistan

Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis management says nearly half of Afghans require humanitarian assistance and that the violence prevents its deliveries. Reuters reported, 32 million euros will be provided for humanitarian projects in 2021.

“Increasing violence and conflict is the main cause for the humanitarian need in this country,” he said. “We very much hope and call for an immediate, unconditional, and comprehensive ceasefire.”

US-Taliban dashed deal of violence reduction, and instead it has escalated.

Lenarcic called on both domestic warring parties “to understand that allowing for full and unimpeded humanitarian access is their obligation under humanitarian law.”

Lenarcic said that the amount of the EU’s humanitarian aid could rise. Those funds are separate from the $12 billion over the next four years that foreign donors including the EU pledged in November.

He predicted that humanitarian aid could rise as the humanitarian crisis keeps hitting the country.

During his visit to Afghanistan “The safety and unobstructed access of humanitarian aid workers cannot be compromised,” he said.

“The human cost of the conflict in Afghanistan is profound, with the civilian population suffering the most. My message here today is very clear; the protection of civilians is a cornerstone of international humanitarian law and must be respected by all parties. The EU reiterate its call for an immediate ceasefire,” the EU commissioner added.

“My discussions here today confirm the dire humanitarian situation that a large part of the civilian population faces every single day. The EU has been among the most generous humanitarian donors to Afghanistan,” he said.

“In the last two years, the EU allocated €100 million in humanitarian aid, in 2021 our initial support amounts to 32 million euros. To meet the needs and reach the most vulnerable, we operate in partnership and coordination with NGOs and UN agencies in strict compliance with our humanitarian principles,” he added.

The EU commissioner also met with President Ashraf Ghani and HCNR head Abdullah Abdullah, he reaffirmed the EU’s support for the peace process, he stressed political unity, and support to efforts of NGOs in Afghanistan

Earlier, Ramesh Rajasingham, Acting assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, and Deputy Emergency Relief coordinator for UNOCHA said, at least four out of 10 humans in Afghanistan suffer from hunger and poverty every single day.

United Nations urged international donors to provide $1.3 billion in aid to Afghans in need.

Officials in a virtual meeting described the crisis in Afghanistan as extremely concerning and indicated that the coronavirus pandemic and war have caused half of the population to suffer from poverty and are desperately in need of humanitarian assistance.

“Forty years of war and displacement, mixed with climate shocks and now COVID-19, have left almost half of Afghanistan’s population needing emergency aid,” Rajasingham added whole moderating the meeting.

He also said that the number of people in need has doubled from 9.4 million to 18.4 million since the start of 2020 until now. UNOCHA deputy head added the population of 40.4 million nearly 17 million people is on the verge of crisis and food insecurity and nearly half of the Afghan children will be acutely malnourished by the end of 2021.