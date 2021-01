F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Humayyun Saeed doesn’t shy away from appreciating youngsters when they achieve big.

Recently he congratulated the marvelous Sajal Aly as she will be seen in Jemima Goldsmith’s “What’s Love got to do with it?”

On his twitter handle, he wrote: What a proud moment for Pakistan; many congratulations to you Sajal. Your tremendous hard work and passion has brought you here and will take you further inshaAllah. May you continue to shine.