London-bound Air India plane with 242 people onboard crashes after takeoff

AHMEDABAD: Many people are feared to have been killed after a London-bound Air India flight with 242 people onboard crashed into a hostel for doctors in India’s north-western city of Ahmedabad, officials said.

The country’s federal health minister said “many people” had died after the Boeing 787-8 crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off at 1.38pm local time.

At least 30 bodies have been recovered from a building at the site of the crash and more people were trapped inside, rescue personnel told Reuters.

Air India’s chair, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, described the incident as a “tragic accident”.

A video of the crash, obtained by local media, showed the aircraft fly over a residential area before crashing, creating what appeared to be a large explosion.

Photographs of the aftermath showed billowing smoke rising over the area and firefighters on charred streets. In another image, people were seen assessing the damage while part of the mangled plane could be seen sticking out of a building.

“The building on which it has crashed is a doctors’ hostel … we have cleared almost 70% to 80% of the area and will clear the rest soon,” a senior police officer told reporters, according to Reuters.

The 242 people onboard the Gatwick-bound flight included 217 adults and 11 children. Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, Air India said.

Chandrasekaran said a support team had been set up for families seeking information.

In a post on X, he said: “With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.”

India’s civil aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, posted on X that rescue teams had been mobilised, and all efforts were being made to ensure medical aid and relief support at the site.

The UK prime minister, Keir Starmer, said in a statement: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.”

The UK Foreign Office said officials were working with Indian authorities to establish the facts around the crash and provide support to those involved.

The flight tracking website Flightradar24 said the signal from the aircraft was lost less than a minute after takeoff.

In a post on X, it said: “We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London.

“We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC (shortly before 9.09am BST), just seconds after take off. The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB.”

This is the first crash ever of a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

