LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Local officials in southern Helmand province say they have eradicated hundreds of acres of poppy fields in Nawzad, Washir, Babaji and Marjah districts of the province. Ahmad Jan Khalid, Helmand police spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News, “We have started eradicating poppy farms in accordance with the decree of Amir of the Islamic Emirate and have cleared hundreds of acres of land so far.”

He also said that they have banned the sale and purchase of narcotics in Lashkargah, the provincial capital and many people arrested in connection to the drug business in the province. On the other hand, a number of farmers in Helmand say that the government should provide them with an alternative to poppy.

Nazar Mohammad, a farmer in Nad Ali district of the province said, “We respect the government for banning poppy cultivation, but they should find an alternative for farmers.”

Saifullah, a farmer in Nawa district, also said that the people of the province were struggling with economic problems and the government and the international community should help them with alternative solutions. Also on May 9, hundreds of acres of poppy fields in Nawzad district of Helmand province were cleared on the order of provincial counter-narcotics chief.

