‘Hundreds of ethnic disputes resolved’

HERAT (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Borders, Ethnicities, and Tribes announced at a public gathering in Herat that hundreds of ethnic and community disputes in the country have been resolved peacefully over the past three years.

According to officials from the ministry, the enmities and hostilities inherited from four decades of war in the country were widespread; however, the ministry has addressed a significant portion of these issues.

Mohammad Ali Jan Ahmad, Deputy Coordinator for Jirgas and Tribal Affairs at the Ministry of Borders and Tribes, stated: “Across Afghanistan, conflicts that have resulted in killings and injuries number in the thousands; however, we have resolved nearly 600 such disputes in just one year.”

Meanwhile, some tribal elders attending the gathering called on the caretaker government to address the people’s problems.

Nematullah Sadat, one of the tribal elders, said: “Provide work opportunities for the people. Unemployment has caused many problems, and officials need to focus on this issue.”

Abdul Rahman, a representative of the Kuchis in Herat, added: “The Kuchis lack access to water, schools, and clinics, and our roads are in poor condition. Roads must be constructed for us.”

Some tribal elders noted that resolving conflicts and hostilities among people in their villages has improved living conditions.

Nisar Ahmad Roshani, a tribal elder, said: “Since the Islamic Emirate came to power, ethnic grudges and animosities have been eliminated.”

Mohammad Kabir, another tribal elder, added: “Unity and harmony prevail among the people of Injil, and there is no problem of discord.”

This gathering was organized to express public support for the caretaker government and to preserve the Islamic system.

According to the Ministry of Borders, Ethnicities, and Tribes, similar gatherings are being held across the country to address people’s problems and bring them closer to the caretaker government.