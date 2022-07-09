Hundreds of local classes established in Logar

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): At least 522 local classes have been established in central Logar province, paving the way for education of 18,000 students.

According to provincial officials, the classes are organized by ICRC and funded by UNICEF.

Shahpoor Arab, a spokesman for the education department, told Pajhwok News that 522 local classes had been organized in Mohammad Agha, Baraki Barak, Khoshi, Charkh and Kharwar districts where 18,000 boys and girls were enrolled.

He said these classes were organized in areas where children had no access to schools. He added 50 percent of the students were girls and 522 teachers were hired to teach the students.

HabibullahHilal, representative of UNICEF in Logar, told Pajhwok Afghan News most of the students of the local classes were girls.

Haji Mohammad Nabir, a resident of Mohammad Agha district, told Pajhwok: “The creation of local classes is a good move, it will benefit children who are deprived of education.”

He urged the government to improve the process and organize local classes in all districts where children were deprived of education.

Adel, a student of such classes in Kharwar district, told Pajhwok he was happy attending class with his friends every day.

He hailed the work of the donor agencies and urged the government to open the schools of girls’ above sixth grade.

