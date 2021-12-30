Hungarian PM to meet Putin in February

MOSCOW (TASS): Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early February 2022. This was announced on Thursday by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Peter Siyjarto.

“Viktor Orban will meet with President Vladimir Putin in early February, preparations are underway,” Siyarto said on his Facebook page .

The Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed hope that next year, relations between the two countries will make progress on expanding the Paks nuclear power plant, producing the Sputnik V vaccine based on Hungarian production facilities, as well as cooperation in the aerospace industry. Orban announced his intention to meet with Putin at a press conference on December 21 and admitted that he could visit Russia for this. The last time Putin and Orban met in Budapest was in 2019.