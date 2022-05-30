Hungary arrests five for money laundering on three continents

THE HAGUE (TASS): Hungarian law enforcement agencies have stopped the activities of a criminal group involved in money laundering and document fraud. This was reported on Monday in Europol, which supported the operation.

During the raid, 24 houses were searched, five people were arrested and another 16 people were detained for questioning. Assets were seized in Australia and 31 countries in Europe and South America, including a luxury car, a large amount of electronic equipment, mobile phones and SIM cards, data storage devices, credit cards, weapons and ammunition, jewelry and cash in various currencies of the general in the amount of €120 thousand.

As the investigation showed, the members of the group created a number of companies that do not c-onduct any economic activity, and opened many bank accounts on behalf of these companies to launder criminal money. The group has been engaged in illegal act-ivities since at least Sep. 2020 and laundered at least 44 million euros.

In total, the group included 44 people, 10 of whom were organizers, and the remaining 34 acted as intermediaries. As a rule, intermediaries were representatives of the most vulnerable segments of the population, who provided their personal data (for setting up companies, opening accounts and conducting transactions) for minimal compensation. In some cases, they also cooperated with the attackers to withdraw and transfer funds.

Related