Hungary, China working together

The ‘welcome home’ greeting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended to visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Budapest Airport on Wednesday night highlights the friendly relations between the two nations. In his signed article published on Wednesday in the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, President Xi wrote: “Our bilateral relationship is at its best in history, and has embarked on a golden voyage.”

That China and Hungary are good friends and good partners with deep mutual trust is not incidental. Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with China in 1949. Together, the two countries have set a fine example of building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation. The bilateral relationship has since been developing steadily with tangible results, and was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2017.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic ties between the two countries. It is expected that Xi’s visit, the second in 15 years, will not only witness the deepening of the traditional friendship toward a bilateral community with a shared future, with a series of economic and trade cooperation projects and cultural exchange programs to be unveiled under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and other mechanisms. Hungary is a top investment destination for Chinese investment in the European Union, as well as its important trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe, with their bilateral cooperation being strong, fruitful and dynamic.

China is pursuing high-quality development and promoting high-standard opening-up. Hungary on its part is also making every effort to advance its development. To further tap into their complementarity, the two countries need to forge greater synergy between their development strategies and strive to make new achievements in practical cooperation so as to accelerate the construction of the Budapest-Belgrade railway link and other significant cooperation projects. The two countries have great potential and space to strengthen their cooperation in clean energy, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green development and other areas.

China highly appreciates Hungary upholding its strategic autonomy on the world stage as well as within the EU. Sound China-Hungary ties are conducive to keeping the relationship between China and Central and Eastern Europe as well as the overall China-Europe ties advancing in the right direction. China and Hungary have similar views and positions on international and regional situations. By remaining committed to solidarity and collaboration, Beijing and Budapest can jointly champion true multilateralism and promote peace and development. The two countries should advocate for an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all. It is to be hoped that no matter how the international landscape evolves, China and Hungary will always view and approach the bilateral relationship from a broad perspective and with a long-term view.