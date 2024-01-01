Hungary’s Orban moves to form new EU parliament group

VIENNA (AFP): Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday announced he wanted to form a new EU parliament alliance, together with Austria’s far-right party and the Czech centrist group of ex-premier Andrej Babis.

“We take on the responsibility to launch this new platform and new faction. I want to make it clear that this is our goal,” Orban told reporters at a joint press conference with Austria’s Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl and Babis, calling for other parties’ support.

The new alliance will need support from parties from four other countries to be recognized as a group in the EU parliament.