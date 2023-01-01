Hunger set to worsen in 18 ‘hotspots’ worldwide: Report

GENEVA (AA) : Hunger is projected to worsen in 18 “hotspots” throughout the world, including Sudan, where conflict has left millions at risk of starving, said a report released Monday.

The report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said that acute food insecurity threatens 22 countries.

Sudan, Burkina Faso, Haiti and Mali have been elevated to the highest alert level, joining Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, it said.

“Not only are more people in more places around the world going hungry, but the severity of the hunger they face is worse than ever,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

The report also mentioned the additional risk posed by a likely El Nino – a naturally occurring climatic phenomenon that has a warming effect on ocean surface temperatures in the central and east Pacific — as it also raises fears of climate extremes in vulnerable nations.

It called for urgent humanitarian action to save lives and livelihoods and to prevent starvation and death.

“Business-as-usual pathways are no longer an option in today’s risk landscape if we want to achieve global food security for all, ensuring that no one is left behind,” said FAO Director-General Dongyu Qu.

He underlined the need for immediate interventions in the agricultural sector “to pull people from the brink of hunger, help them rebuild their lives, and provide long-term solutions to address the root causes of food insecurity.”