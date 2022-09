Puerto Rico (AFP): Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category One storm on Sunday afternoon, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane struck the southwestern coast of the US island territory “near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm” (1920 GMT), the NHC said on Twitter, as the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour. A Category One hurricane is the lowest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale.