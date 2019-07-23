Hurriyat leader Gilani appreciates PM Imran for raising Kashmir issue

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader who raised voice for the helpless Kashmiris.

The statement came after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked US President Donald Trump to mediate Kashmir dispute in their meeting at the White House.

Syed Ali Gilani took to Twitter and wrote, “America has to play its role for the freedom of Kashmir. We are thankful to Pakistan for raising the issue of Kashmir.”

Similarly, Mehbooba Mufti’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (J&K PDP) welcomed such a positive development laden with potential to establish permanent peace in the subcontinent.

Dialogue and Diplomacy, not warmongering, the only means which can deliver some respite to the people of subcontinent engulfed in raging fires of hatred, J&K PDP tweeted.

Let it be known that Imran Khan said in his meeting with Donald Trump, “The US can play the most important role in bringing peace in the subcontinent as people are held hostage to the issue of Kashmir. Only the most powerful state can bring the two countries (Pakistan and India) together.

“We (Pakistan) have tried our best to resolve the differences through dialogue but unfortunately we haven’t made headways as yet.”