‘Hurt by SC’s ruling,’ says Imran

F.P. Report

DG KHAN: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Thursday he was “hurt” by the Supreme Court’s judgment in the suo motu case of former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling, related to the no-confidence motion against the ex-prime minister.

“I was hurt by the Supreme Court’s judgment,” Khan said at a jalsa in Dera Ghazi Khan in connection with the by-election in Punjab on July 17, where he criticised the incumbent government for supporting a US-backed conspiracy against his regime. In a detailed judgment on the no-confidence ruling, the court noted that no inquiry was ordered into the matter to ascertain the nature or extent of involvement of any person in Pakistan to seek or receive the support of a foreign state to move the no-confidence motion.

“The reservation on the part of the NSC to recommend stronger measures against the alleged foreign conspiracy probably reflects the inadequacy of the material to take more assertive action. This perhaps also explains the lacklustre response by the PCS and the members of the treasury in their respective meeting and sitting of 31.03.2022.” But an adamant Khan claimed that there was evidence as he said that he presented the “cipher” before the then-federal cabinet, adding that he also has the minutes of the meeting.

Khan asked the courts that when a US undersecretary “threatens” a sitting prime minister of a nation of 220 million people, then isn’t it an embarrassment for the entire country. The former premier was referring to Donald Lu, the assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, who he claims was behind the alleged conspiracy that led to his government’s ousted in April.

Although the court has maintained that there was insufficient evidence to back Khan’s claim of the foreign conspiracy, the ex-prime minister’s party has termed the SC’s ruling on the no-confidence as “full of errors”. In a hard-hitting press conference in Lahore today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said his party would get the verdict quashed by the next “representative and elected assembly”.

Moreover, the federal government has hinted at filing references against the PTI’s top brass after a Supreme Court judgment. Apart from criticising the SC’s ruling, Khan castigated Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, saying that the nation “would not forgive him” for supporting the incumbent government.

He said that the CEC’s spokesperson has him to back his allegations against Raja. “Why should I respond? You are answerable before me.” The PTI chairman alleged that he has evidence of the CEC’s meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. “Chief election commissioner, why are you taking your team to Lahore? Remember, the nation will not forgive you.”

Related