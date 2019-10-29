Husband kills his wife in Shikarpur

F.P. Report

SHIKARPUR: A painful incident took place at village JalaluddinBrohi where a ruthless husband shot dead his wife identified as MsBibi Fatima over domestic issue and ran away from place of firing, in the vicinity of GarhiYasin Police Station, some 40 kilometers off from here, on Monday.

Area police shifted the body to Taluka Hospital GarhiYasin and handed over to her relatives after completing necessary medical legal formalities. Neither case was registered nor have police arrested suspect killer till filling of this news story.