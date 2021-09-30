Husnain vows to resolve businessmen’s problems

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Husnain Khurshid Ahmad, the newly elected president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has pledged that he will leave no stone unturned to shield the interests of the business community and resolve their all genuine problems priority grounds.

Expressing high gratitude to the leadership of Businessman Forum for reposing confidence in him, Husnain Khurshid has promised that he will make all out efforts to come up with their expectations of the business community and won’t disappoint them.

The Newly-elected president was speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held here on the premises of the chamber house on Thursday.

Khurshid said the additional taxation is unacceptable and called for adopting business-friendly policies. He asked the federal and provincial governments to take pragmatic steps for industrialization and promotion of businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SCCI Chief said, asking the government to withdraw the recent hike in electricity, gas and petroleum prices immediately. He emphasized the adapting of business-friendly policies. He called upon the federal and provincial governments to take pragmatic steps for industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former senator and leader of businessman forum, llyas Ahmad Bilour, ex-FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, outgoing office bearers of SCCI, Sherbaz Bilour, Engineer Manzoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf, while newly elected office bearers of the chamber, election commission members, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abidullah Yousafzai, Haris Mufti, former presidents, SCCI newly elected members of executive committee, industrialists and traders, office bearers of different trade bodies, bazaar and market associations were in attendance during the AGM.

Husnain Khurshid went on to say that tax-reforms are inevitable, while impediments in the way of refunds payments to the business community, should be removed and the process need to be expedited.

The business community resilient against the global coronavirus pandemic and continuation of businesses despite unfavorable conditions amid proliferation of the deadly virus is highly admirable, the newly elected SCCI chief praised.

“Our topmost priority is to get relief for the Covid-19 hit traders, Husnain Khurshid vowing while unveiling his targets, goals and manifesto for betterment and good interest of the business community, which have been set for the next year. He assured that policies would be devised in close coordination and consultation with the business community.

The newly elected SCCI chief said all chambers will be taken on board for revival and stability of the provincial economy. He said that the bolstering of mutual Pak-Afghan trade is also amongst highest priorities, adding that the issues of traders, importers and exporters would be highlighted at governmental level in Islamabad and Kabul for their amicable resolution.

Sherbaz Bilour, the outgoing president of SCCI briefed the participants about activities and achievable targets during his last one year tenure.

Ilyas Ahmad Bilour in his address expressed high optimism after electing unopposed Husnain Khurshid as president of the SCCI, saying that the businessman forum believes in selfless and indiscriminate services to the business community.

He assured that the forum will continue its services to the community with the same tempo and zeal in future. He informed the newly elected president, Husnain Khurshid will play a pivotal role in resolving problems being faced by the traders.

Former FPCCI president praised the outgoing president of the chamber for his untiring and unmatched efforts and services for the business community.