Hussain Nawaz dismisses judge Arshad Malik claims

F.P. Report

LONDON: Hussain Nawaz, son former premier Nawaz Sharif has rejected the claims made by accountability judge Arshad Malik in his affidavit submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Hussain Nawaz said that he did not bribe or threaten the judge.

Earlier on Friday, Judge Arshad Malik in a letter submitted to IHC, he claimed he was offered a Rs 500 million bribe by Hussain Nawaz along with his entire family settlement abroad if he resigned on the grounds that he could no longer deal with the guilt of convicting Nawaz Sharif without evidence.

Following a request by IHC to remove judge Malik, he was relieved from his duties by the federal government for his alleged involvement in a controversial video scandal.

Earlier in the day, judge Malik had submitted a letter in the IHC in which he alleged he was offered a bribe by Hussain Nawaz.

“The two persons, including Nasir Janjua and Mahar Jilani, have been meeting him since he was appointed Accountability Court-II Judge Islamabad and demanding him to give the decision in favour of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in HME and Flagship Investment references.

“Nasir Janjua came to meet me and claimed that he had the cash equivalent of Rs 100 million in Euros for me immediately available out of which the Euro equivalent of Rs 20 million was laying in his car parked outside.

“I was told that Mian Sahib is willing to pay whatever I demand on acquitting him in both references. However, I declined the bribe offered to me while committing remains sticking to merits,” he said in his letter.

Rs100mn was offered to me as bribe, claims judge Arshad Malik in affidavit