Hybrid model approved for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports

F.P. Report

The ICC has resolved the longstanding impasse regarding the 2025 Champions Trophy by approving a hybrid model, a popular sports website has claimed.

Under this arrangement, India’s matches in the eight-team tournament, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan, will take place at a neutral venue. In exchange, in any ICC event hosted by India during the 2024-2027 cycle, Pakistan’s matches will be played at a neutral venue.

According to the report, the details of a resolution awaiting an ICC board vote have come to light. The agreement ensures that all India-Pakistan matches follow this neutral venue principle in the 2024-2027 event cycle. This includes the 2025 men’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women’s ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The policy could extend to the 2028 women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan as part of the next event cycle. The host board of each tournament will propose the neutral venue, which must receive ICC approval.

Additionally, the ICC has expressed openness to a triangular T20I series involving India, Pakistan, and another Asian Full Member nation (or a quadrangular format with an Associate Member). However, such series would also need to be hosted at a neutral venue. This tri-nation concept emerged as a potential compensation for Pakistan’s loss of India-hosted matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

‘Nothing finalised yet’

However, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that no final decision has been made regarding the Champions Trophy yet. “Whatever happens regarding the Champions Trophy will be better for Pakistan,” he asserted, adding that no decision has yet been made on the venue for the fusion model either. “There will be good news soon.”

The PCB chairman said everything regarding the Champions Trophy will be decided very soon. “After all the matters are resolved, the ICC will announce the schedule of the Champions Trophy,” Naqvi stated.

courtesy : samma news