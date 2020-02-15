Skip to content
HYDERABAD: An artist performs classical dance on traditional song during Lahooti Mela 2020 at Mehran Engendering University & Technology University Jamshoro.
The Frontier Post
/
February 15, 2020
News In Pictures
