HYDERABAD: Edhi Rescue workers offering Dua after Namaz-e-janaza of a Corona pandemic victim outside an Isolation Ward of COVID-19 in Civil Hospital on May 10, 2020. APP photo by Farhan Khan.

The Frontier Post / May 11, 2020
