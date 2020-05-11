Skip to content
Home
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
E-Paper
Business
Fashion
Editorial
Article
Arts & Literature
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
HYDERABAD: Edhi Rescue workers offering Dua after Namaz-e-janaza of a Corona pandemic victim outside an Isolation Ward of COVID-19 in Civil Hospital on May 10, 2020. APP photo by Farhan Khan.
The Frontier Post
/
May 11, 2020
Home
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
E-Paper
Business
Fashion
Editorial
Article
Arts & Literature
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
Posted in
News In Pictures
Scroll To Top