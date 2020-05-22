HYDERABAD: Edhi Rescue workers shifting coffin of a corona patient dead body in an ambulance from isolation ward of COVID-19 at Civil Hospital on May 21, 2020. APP photo by Farhan Khan

APP36-21 HYDERABAD: May 21 – Edhi Rescue workers shifting coffin of a corona patient dead body in an ambulance from isolation ward of COVID-19 at Civil Hospital. APP photo by Farhan Khan

The Frontier Post / May 22, 2020
