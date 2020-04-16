Skip to content
Home
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
E-Paper
Business
Fashion
Editorial
Article
Arts & Literature
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
HYDERABAD: Negative from COVID-19 people going to their home after 14 days Qurantine and after report of their test results negative, some 91 suspected and positive patients discharge from COVID -19 Isolation ward
The Frontier Post
/
April 16, 2020
Home
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
E-Paper
Business
Fashion
Editorial
Article
Arts & Literature
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
Posted in
News In Pictures
Scroll To Top