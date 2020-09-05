HYDERABAD: Rain water still inundated on main roundabouts of Latifabad and commuters facing problems after the rains.

Pic04-017 HYDERABAD: Sep04- Rain water still inundated on main roundabouts of Latifabad and commuters facing problems after the rains. ONLINE PHOTO by Nadeem Khawar

The Frontier Post / September 5, 2020
