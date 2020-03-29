Skip to content
HYDERABAD: Rangers and police troops stand outside the Noor Masjid Qasimabad, in which about 200 people of Tablighi Jamat Quarantine by authorities after founded 1 Chinese Muslim positive in CORONA virus test.
The Frontier Post
/
March 29, 2020
