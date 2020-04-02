Skip to content
HYDERABAD:Children of Thalassemia patient is holding play card for blood donation as the number of donors decreased due to COVID-19 outbreak at Fatimid Foundation Blood Center onApril 01, 2020.
The Frontier Post
April 2, 2020
