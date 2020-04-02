HYDERABAD:Children of Thalassemia patient is holding play card for blood donation as the number of donors decreased due to COVID-19 outbreak at Fatimid Foundation Blood Center onApril 01, 2020.

APP28-01 HYDERABAD: April 01 – Children of Thalassemia patients show the helping play card for blood donation as the number of donors decreased due to COVID-19 outbreak at Fatimid Foundation Blood Center. APP photo by Farhan Khan

The Frontier Post / April 2, 2020
