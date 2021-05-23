Hydroelectric dams and bridge built in Faryab

MAIMANA (Agencies): The construction of two hydroelectric dams and a bridge in Faryab was completed and these two projects were put into operation.

According to reports the dams have been built at a cost of 4 million Afghanis, which irrigates about 250,000 acres of land in Andkhoy, Qaram Qul, Qurghan and Khan Chaharbagh districts and will benefit 250,000

families.

A bridge worth 2,800,000 Afghanis has also been built with the help of Norwegian government in Andkhoy district of Faryab, connecting six villages with the Nambrik highway and about 200,000 families will benefit from it.