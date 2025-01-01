Hyper-realistic baby dolls spark moral panic and legislation in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO : Even as a former president stands trial for attempting a coup and the current leader grapples with the worst popularity crisis of his three terms, many Brazilians have spent recent weeks focused on a very different subject.

On social media, in soap operas, and in newly proposed laws, it seemed that hyper-realistic baby dolls were everywhere.

About 30 bills concerning these figurines, known as “reborn” dolls, have been introduced across Brazil, including proposals to ban them from receiving public healthcare or to prohibit collectors from using them to claim priority in queues for public services.

Videos of collectors bathing their dolls, tucking them into bed or pushing them in prams spread widely across social media – often accompanied by critical commentary or ridicule, such as a satirical rap song encouraging people to kick the dolls in the street.

The controversy reached a disturbing peak on 6 June, when a man slapped a four-month-old baby on the head, claiming he had mistaken the infant for one of the dolls. He is out on bail, and the baby is reportedly doing well.

“I can’t recall any other issue that, in such a short period, managed to spark so many bills across different levels of government like this,” said Isabela Kalil, a political science and anthropology professor at the FESPSP university.

However, a closer look reveals that the laws are banning things that, in practice, are not happening: so far there has been only one confirmed case of someone attempting to take a doll to a public hospital, reportedly involving a woman with a psychiatric disorder.

The wave of controversy appears to have been ridden by politicians on the right: according to the news website UOL, all bills presented in May concerning reborn dolls were proposed by rightwing and far-right lawmakers.

“If a topic is trending, these politicians will propose laws about it even if they make no sense,” said Kalil, who also coordinates a research group about the Brazilian far right.

She highlights the timing: the country’s leading far-right figure, former president Jair Bolsonaro, is now on trial for an attempted coup and, after a prior ruling by the electoral court, is already barred from standing in next year’s elections.

“So there is also an element of grabbing attention and pushing an agenda, especially when the right wing camp is in crisis over Bolsonaro’s trial and no one knows who will emerge as their new leader,” she said.

Kalil notes that, although the right is politically benefiting from the controversy, criticism and mockery on social media have come from all sides, including the left.

Ultimately, the victims are the women who make up the majority of collectors, artisans and content creators on the subject.

“I’m receiving daily threats through social media,” said artist and collector Larissa Vedolin, 25, who uses the artistic name Emily Reborn online. “I get messages from anonymous accounts saying things like: ‘I can’t wait to get a gun and find you on the street’,” she added.

The “reborn community” has been trying to understand why such an intense backlash has emerged against a type of collecting that has existed in Brazil since at least the early 2000s.

There is a degree of consensus that the recent wave began with a TikTok video posted by a collector who said she had been called “crazy” for taking one of her dolls to the shopping centre. Shortly after, another video went viral showing a doll being “treated” at a hospital. The collector later explained it was a role play, but that did not stop widespread reposts portraying it as real.

Artist and collector Bianca Miranda, 27, says that in the 14 years she has been immersed in the reborn world, she has never encountered anyone who treats the dolls as actual children. “I have always known they were dolls and have always treated them as such, and today I understand the amount of love and work involved in making one.”

Completing one, which costs anywhere from £200 to £2,500, can take weeks depending on its complexity – for instance, whether the hair is painted or implanted strand by strand.

“The first reaction of the average internet user these days is to find something to shout at,” said YouTuber Chico Barney, who filmed a collectors’ gathering in São Paulo for his documentary Reborn Babies Don’t Cry.

“We went there with open minds to see what happens at a reborn doll event … When we arrived, I was surprised by how un-eccentric it all was. It was just a bunch of people exchanging ideas about something they enjoy,” he said.

For Kalil, an anthropologist, the controversy also reveals an element of pathologising women, as if owning or playing with hyper-realistic dolls were a sign of mental illness.

“Adult men can collect action figures or play video games without raising eyebrows. But adult women are not allowed the luxury of entertainment,” she said.

The artist Vedolin argues that the dolls “are not toys, but works of art”.

However, practising it has taken on bitter elements that artists were not used.

“I know artists who have been crying all day because they can’t bear to open their social media and be insulted on every video and photo they post. And to me, this reaction boils down to hate – people just want something to hate,” she said.

