I am contesting to bury politics of hate: Bilawal

F.P. Report

SAHIWAL: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal said that he is grateful that the Jiyalas of Sahiwal have come to this gathering despite the harsh weather.

Bilawal said that Pakistan is currently going through challenging times. The PPP is the only party which can solve the problems faced by the people whereas all other parties and politicians who are contesting these elections are doing the politics of hate and division. If they come to power then they will victimise their political opponents.

The way poverty, inflation and unemployment are on the increase we cannot resolve these issues if we continue to be divided. I am contesting to bury the politics of hate and division, Chairman PPP said. We need the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at this difficult period of our history. The 10-point Awami economic agreement which we have presented is the key to solve these problems.

We will deal with poverty and inflation through this agenda. We will have to tread the same path as Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto when it comes to looking after the farmers, labourers and youth and confronting poverty and inflation. We had introduced the Benazir Income Support Programme for our women and we will not only extend this programme also provide interest-free loans so that the women of our country can start their own businesses and contribute in the country’s economy. We will also introduce the “Benazir Kissan Card” for the farmers of Sahiwal and Pakistan. The PPP’s philosophy has been that “Kissan Khushhal, Pakistan Khushhal”. We will provide crop insurance for the smaller farmers. We will give the financial help to the farmers through the “Benazir Kissan Card” instead of giving subsidy of 1500 billion rupees to the elite.

The PPP will provide help to the labourers through “Benazir Mazdoor Card” so that they get their rights. This facility will be extended to every kind of labour force. We will also provide the “Youth Card” to the young population to help them financially for a year and also aim to provide them training and other facilities to acquire expertise.

We will look after the youth till they get employment. We think that health is the right of every citizen. We will provide a system of health which allows for the establishment of free healthcare institutions all over the country, a feat we have already achieved in Sindh. We will establish universities and campuses for the youth at their doorstep in their own district. These are all promises included in the 10-point Awami economic agreement.

The other parties want to divide us whereas we are contesting elections on our manifesto, Chairman Bilawal said. We will not use foul language against our political opponents. Chairman PPP directed all those in attendance in the gathering to take the Party’s manifesto to every doorstep and make them aware that the PPP is the only party which serves the people. We want to introduce a new kind of politics which revolves around serving the people. We will change the fate of the nation in one term as we do not need four terms in the government to fulfil our promises.

We will change the destiny of the nation and the country. You have to work hard and take this message to every brother and sister of Sahiwal in the next 18 days, Chairman Bilawal said to the Party workers. We should opt for a new form of politics, the purpose of which is to serve the people, farmers, labourers, youth and the downtrodden masses of the country. Only two parties are contesting these elections. If you want to bury the politics of hate and division then you have to elect the Pakistan Peoples Party in these elections, Chairman PPP said.

Bilawal said that he will change the fate of the country. If the people wish for a new leadership then they should stamp the arrow of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. If they believe that those engaging in the traditional form of politics should sit at home, then too, the symbol of the arrow is to be stamped. Chairman Bilawal said that he desires to complete the incomplete mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. When the PPP will be victorious, the people will be victorious. We will together complete the mission of Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Chairman PPP resolved.