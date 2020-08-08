I-D Cycle Race on August 13, says Nisar

PESHAWAR (APP): The Independence Day Cycle Race under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association would be organized on August 13 at Northern Bypass here.

President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad while talking to media men here on Saturday stated this. He said the President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah would be gracing the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Nisar Ahmad that it is good steps taken by the federal as well the provincial government for reopening of sports activities well before Independence Day celebration. He said the competition would be organized under the SOPs issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. All rules part of the SOPs would be strictly followed, Nisar Ahmad informed.

He said the top six position winners would be awarded cash prizes and certificates soon after the competitions over.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony, he said, the President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industries Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervez will be the special guest who will distribute cash prizes, certificates and trophies among the winners.