I desire to build better ties with US: Imran

LAHORE (Agencies): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said said in an interview that visiting Russia a day before Putin invaded Ukraine was “embarrassing”. The former PM spoke to Financial Times on a number of issues and said that visiting Russia a day before attack on Ukraine was “embarrassing” but the visit was planned months in advance.

In an interview where he signaled his desire to build better ties with United States based on mutual respect, PTI Chief Imran Khan said that Pakistan he wants to lead must have good relationships with everyone, “especially the United States”. “Our relationship with the US has been as of a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we’ve been used like a hired gun. But for that I blame my own governments more than the US,” said Imran Khan.

The PTI chief also criticised the IMF programme for terms that directly affect the common man, decreases consumption and halts growth.

Related