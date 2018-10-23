I didn’t recommend Buzdar name for CM Punjab: Tareen

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jahangir Tareen has said that he did not recommend Usman Buzdar’s name for the Punjab chief minister slot to the party chairman.

This he said while talking to a private TV channel, he said that he had recommended some other names and Imran Khan didn’t tell anyone that he was going to announce Usman Buzdar’s name.

He claimed that Imran Khan telephoned him and introduced me to Usman Buzdar a few hours before the announcement.

On a query regarding his lifetime disqualification by the Supreme Court, Tareen said he was disheartened after the rejection of review petition.

Tareen was disqualified by the court on December 15, 2017 for being ‘dishonest’ under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, which requires all parliamentarians to be honest and truthful and to declare their assets in the nomination papers.

Advertisements