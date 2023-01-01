‘I enjoyed brother-like relationship with Nawaz’

F.P. Report

D I KHAN: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said he enjoyed a brother-like relationship with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and highlighted his party’s role by saying that they continued with their protest and removed the PTI government with their persistent efforts.

Fazl, who was addressing a ceremony before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of different projects, said the sons of the soil had first right over the local mineral resources. He said Pakistan wasn’t a fiefdom of anyone and added that they had neither accepted the bogus government in the past nor would so do in the future.

The JUI-F chief promised to restore and further strengthen ties with the friendly nations. They wanted friendly relations with all big and small countries but rejected the relationship of master and slave, he made it clear. According to Fazl, who was explaining his point, everyone knows what is happening in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and China, Both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia want to invest in Pakistan but ask what would be the next system [setup] in the country – a clear reference to the political and economic stability.

Without naming the PTI chairman, Fazl said they had sabotaged CPEC to prove their loyalty with the masters and reminded the audiences that the forefathers of JUI leadership and workers had fought against the British rulers, forcing them to leave the Subcontinent. The nation would to understand that those who jammed the process of development had no right to be in power again, he remarked and noted that only the ruling alliance would ensure progress and prosperity. Work has again started mega projects in the country, the JUI-F chief said and thanked the prime minister for visiting the region again and again.