‘I hope someone breaks my record for the fastest ball’, says Shoaib Akhtar

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Former Pakistan speed demon and legedary crikcter Shoaib Akhtar is hopeful that someone will break his record of the fastest ball bowled. Shoaib Akhtar, who had announced his retirement in 2011, had bowled the fastest ball ever recorded against England in a World Cup game in 2003, clocking 100.2 mph (161.3 kph). “I hope someone breaks my record. I will personally congratulate that player when it happens,” Akhtar said in an interview.

The Rawalpindi-born quick said he took the risk of bowling the quickest ball despite an injury factor. “I wanted to get it done and dusted. I got jabbed twice in both of my knees which made them numb,” he said.

“Despite fears of suffering an injury, I took that risk and broke the record. Almost 20 years have passed and that record is still in intact.” Akhtar’s comment comes at an interesting point in time as Indian speedster Umran Malik has been making the headlines with his searing pace.

The Srinagar-born clocked 157kph while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Related