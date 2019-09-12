“I know people were disappointed” – Sanjay Dutt on the failure of Kalank

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt’s next big-screen outing Prasthanam, which is also his home production is about to release and the actor is currently on a promotional spree.

During an interview with a leading daily, Sanjay Dutt was asked about, his last outing, Dharma Productions’ Kalank co-starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The audience had big expectations from the multi-starrer and but the film did not impress the audience. Talking about the same, Sanjay Dutt said, “I know people were disappointed, but I only did this small role for my relationship with Yash (Johar) uncle and his production house, which goes back by several years. Even in the credits, it was mentioned as a special appearance.” He added, “It was too small a role for me to feel anything. Everyone their tried best, there was a lot of hard work involved.”

Talking about his upcoming film Prasthanam, Sanjay said, “It’s a content driven film which is about life, values, morals and entertainment. My character Baldev has many shades in his relationship with his wife and sons, the role offers me to perform. Even though it’s set against a political backdrop, it’s an earthy, massy film.”

Courtesy: (Filmfare)