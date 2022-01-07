I was offered heavy bribe of $276,000 on 1994 Pak tour: Shane Warne

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has claimed that he was once offered a heavy bribe of $276,000 to deliberately bowl poorly during his tour to Pakistan in 1994, but he refused the bribe.

Revelations in former Australian league spinner Shane Warne’s new documentary have once again opened Pandora’s Box.

Shane Warne reiterates allegations of fixing against former Pakistan captain Saleem Malik and said that I and fellow cricketer Tim May was offered over $2 million each.

According to Warne, Saleem Malik said that you and Tim May will bowl outside the stumps on the last day of the match and will not try to take wickets.

Warne added that Mailk said we can’t lose as you don’t understand what happens when we lose in Pakistan.

Saleem Malik said that if we lose then our houses will get burnt down, our family’s houses will get burnt down, added Warne.

It is pertinent to mention that Saleem Malik was convicted of match-fixing and was banned for life in 2000 after a judicial inquiry into a scandal.