‘I will answer every allegation’: Jahangir Tareen reacts to sugar inquiry commission report

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has rejected the sugar inquiry commission’s report and said that he will prove that all allegations against him are false.

Taking to twitter, the PTI leader said that he was shocked at the kind of false allegations levelled against his legitimate business. He said that he has always run a clean business and all of Pakistan knows that he pays full price to his growers.

Jahangir Tareen also rejected the allegation that like other sugar mills, two different sets of books were being maintained saying that he pays all his taxes with diligence. Tareen vowed to answer every allegation against him and be vindicated.