I will not accept imported government: PM warns

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said he would not accept the imported government and would challenge it on roads along with the people.

In his address to the nation, he asked his supporters to hold peaceful protest on Sunday evening against the incoming imported government and to protect their future, democracy and sovereignty of the country.

He said the opposition would come into the government to fix the next elections in their favour, abolish the National Accountability Bureau and end their own cases of corruption.

“They want to do away with electronic voting machines and get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for themselves for the second time. They do not want to give the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted and at the same time regretted the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding nullifying the ruling of the deputy speaker National Assembly.

Imran Khan said Supreme Court should have seen the letter regarding ‘foreign conspiracy to topple my government before giving its decision.

“We got to know that US diplomats were meeting our people. Then we got to know about the entire plan,” he said, adding that he is not at the liberty to publicly release all the details owing to national security concerns.

He said despite the fact, that we accept the ruling of SC as PTI believes in the independence of the judiciary. H said he went to jail for the independent judiciary. He said he was disappointed with the SC’s ecision.

“I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at the threat letter before issuing the verdict,” Imran said.

PM further said that the decision on Article 63 (A), regarding horse-trading, also added to his disappointment. PM Imran Khan said the consciences of the MNAs are openly being bought in the country but no one is taking action on it.

“The youth of Pakistan is our future and if they see leaders selling their conscience, what precedent are we setting for them?” he asked, adding that even MNAs who came on reserved seats have become sellouts.

The premier said the ‘threat letter’ cannot be made public as it has a secret code on it. By making the letter public the security of Pakistan will be exposed.

Imran Khan regretted how a US official threatened a state of 220 million people were directed to follow the direction through a no-confidence motion.

He asked the people to stand for the protection of the sovereignty of the country, or else the foreign powers will continue to dictate to us.

The premier said he will not accept an ‘imported’ government and will go to the masses as he believes only they have the power to elect.

PM Imran slammed the opposition for indulging in blatant horse-trading, saying politicians are being bought and sold like sheep. Nowhere else in the world, not even in banana Republics, does this happen so openly.

PM pointed to India and said that no superpower can dictate terms to it. “None of them has the guts to speak to India like that,” he said.

