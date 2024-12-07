‘I will not run away’: Justice Mansoor rejects resignation rumours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday firmly denied speculations about his resignation, stating he remains committed to his judicial responsibilities and reform initiatives.

Addressing reporters in Islamabad, the senior Supreme Court judge said, “These are all speculations. I will not run away and will continue to do the work I can to improve the system.”



The apex court justice made the remarks while attending a conference in the capital.

Brushing aside the rumours, he emphasised his dedication to the judiciary, saying, “I just came from one conference and am going to another.”

Justice Mansoor used the platform to advocate for urgent reforms in the judicial system, particularly the establishment of dedicated children’s courts to ensure speedy justice for minors.

Calls for children’s rights and reforms

Speaking at a separate event in Islamabad, Justice Mansoor Shah highlighted the pressing need to protect children’s rights within the justice system.

“Children are the future of the nation,” he said, adding that their voices are often neglected even when they appear in courtrooms.

The judge painted a grim picture of challenges faced by children in Pakistan, citing over 25 million out-of-school children, a lack of facilities for those with special needs, and the persistence of harmful practices like child marriages and forced conversions.



He also addressed the rising threats of cyberbullying and corporal punishment in schools.

“The justice system must do more to protect our children,” he said, urging collective efforts to address these issues and safeguard the nation’s future generations.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah reiterated his resolve to improve the system, stating, “I will do whatever I have to for systemic improvements.”

His remarks come amid ongoing speculation about internal discord within the judiciary, including his recent exchange of remarks with Chief Justice Yahya Afridi during court.