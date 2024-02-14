I will work under Nawaz leadership, says Maryam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday rebuffed the impression that party supremo Nawaz Sharif quit active politics after he nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister.

In a post shared on X, Maryam said Nawaz will not only participate in active politics for the next five years but also oversee the PML-N-led governments in Punjab and Centre. The politician, who is nominated for the post of the chief minister of Punjab, said that people gave a clear majority to her party in the three previous governments led by the PML-N supremo.

“… he has made it clear in his election speeches that he will not be a part of any coalition government.” She added that those who are aware of Nawaz’s nature know his principled stance. “Shehbaz Sharif and I are his soldiers, bound by his orders and will work under his leadership and supervision. May Allah grant us success. Ameen,” Maryam said.

The PML-N stalwart’s statement comes, as speculations are abuzz regarding the elder Sharif bidding adieu to politics with many on the social media site X, sharing their disappointment over decision to pull out of the race for prime minister and instead nominating his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif. Nawaz’s former spokesperson Mohammad Zubair took to X to express his disappointment saying: “He was the one who inspired me to join politics. Whatever name I made in politics & positions earned were all due to his confidence. Sad to see him go like this. The votes N got were all due to him but the party did not do justice to him. Was this his last political battle?”

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb announce on social media platform X that party supremo Nawaz nominated Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister and Maryam Nawaz for the Punjab chief minister.