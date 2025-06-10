IAEA board declares Iran in breach of non-proliferation duties, diplomats say

VIENNA (Reuters) : The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday formally declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

“(The board) Finds that Iran’s many failures to uphold its obligations since 2019 to provide the Agency with full and timely cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear material and activities at multiple undeclared locations in Iran … constitutes non-compliance with its obligations under its Safeguards Agreement with the Agency,” the International Atomic Energy Agency board resolution text seen by Reuters said.