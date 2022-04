F.P. Report

VIENNA: Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday that there had been no significant new developments related to nuclear safety and security over the past 24 hours, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Regarding Ukraine’s 15 operational reactors at four nuclear power plants, seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya NPP, two at the Rivne NPP, two at the South Ukraine NPP, and one at the Khmelnytskyy NPP.

The eight other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve. Safety systems remain operational at the four NPPs and they also continue to have off-site power available.

In relation to safeguards, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the situation remained unchanged from that reported previously.

The Agency was still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP, but such data was being transferred to IAEA headquarters from the other NPPs in Ukraine.