IAEA DG to visit Iran

TEHRAN (Agencies): The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran on Saturday for technical talks on how to work with Iran in light of its plan to reduce voluntary cooperation, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna says.

“This visit was requested by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for technical talks with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran on how to implement the provisions of Iran’s February 15 letter to the IAEA and Article 6 of the ‘Strategic Action Plan’ of the Iranian Parliament and how to continue bilateral cooperation in light of the new arrangements and developments,” Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday.

