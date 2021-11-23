IAEA Director General meets Iranian FM for the first time

TEHRAN (RIA Novosti): Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA ) Rafael Grossi , continuing the talks in Tehran, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for the first time since the arrival of the new government in the Islamic Republic, Tasnim reports.

“The IAEA Director General met for the first time with Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian,” the statement said.

On Tuesday morning, Grossi held talks with the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami. The parties discussed the format for further cooperation. Grossi also noted that Iran has not deviated from commitments to develop its nuclear program.

In November 2019, it became known that representatives of the IAEA had discovered particles of natural uranium of anthropogenic origin at a facility in Iran, which had not been previously reported. In early March this year, the IAEA Director General said it clearly indicates that nuclear materials were there, but Tehran, after 1.5 years, still has not explained the presence of these particles at the facility. In April, the IAEA and Iran began negotiations at the level of technical experts on the detected uranium particles at a facility not declared by Tehran.