VIENNA (RIA Novosti): IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called on Monday to prevent a nuclear incident in Ukraine.

“I repeat my call – and let it be heard loud and clear – we must prevent a nuclear incident in Ukraine. Let’s n-ot hide behind “all” or “n-othing at all” decisions, Gr-ossi said, speaking before the IAEA Board of Gover-nors.

“We see what is happening on the ground in Ukr-aine. This time, if a nuclear accident occurs, it will not be a tsunami caused by mother nature. It will be the result of human failure to act when we knew we could and knew we should.”, he emphasized.

Grossi expressed concern about the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP. “Rus-sian forces now control the management of the plant and the approval of technical decisions made by Ukrainian operators. This is an unsafe way to operate a nuclear power plant,” the head of the IAEA said.

The IAEA will host an international conference on nuclear law April 25-29, said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, speaking before the IAEA Board of Governors.

According to Grossi, “April 25-29, the IAEA will host an International Conference on Nuclear Law: a global debate.”

“Ahead of the conference, the IAEA published the book Nuclear Law: A Global Debate, which can be downloaded free of charge from our website,” he said. According to him, the book provides a global view of current and emerging issues in the field of nuclear law in articles by leading scientists and policymakers in the field.

