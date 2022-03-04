IAEA expresses concern over Ukraine nuclear plant situation

F.P. Report

VIENNA: Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday that Russian forces had taken control of the site of the country’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), but that the nuclear power plant continued to be operated by its regular staff and there had been no release of radioactive material, Director General Rafael Mario Grossi said.

Ukrainian counterparts informed the IAEA that a projectile overnight had hit a training building in the vicinity of one of the plant’s reactor units, causing a localized fire that was later extinguished.

The safety systems of the plant’s six reactors had not been affected and there has been no release of radioactive material.

Radiation monitoring systems at the site are fully functional.

However, the operator has reported that the situation remains very challenging and therefore it has not yet been possible to access the whole site to assess that all safety systems are fully functional.

Of the plant’s reactor units, Unit 1 is shut down for maintenance, Units 2 and 3 have undergone a controlled shut down, Unit 4 is operating at 60 percent power and Units 5 and 6 are being held “in reserve” in low power mode. Two people were reported injured.

The International Atomic Energy Agency Incident and Emergency Centre (IEC) has been put in full response mode due to the events at Zaporizhzhia NPP, Director General Grossi said. The IEC will be manned around the clock to continuously receive, assess and disseminate information about developments.

The Director General said he remained gravely concerned about the situation at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. The main priority was to ensure the safety and security of the plant, its power supply and the people who operate it, he said.

“I’m extremely concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and what happened there during the night. Firing shells in the area of a nuclear power plant violates the fundamental principle that the physical integrity of nuclear facilities must be maintained and kept safe at all time,” he said.

On Friday night, a fire broke out at the Zaporozhye NPP on the territory of the training complex. Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the fire was extinguished, and there were no victims or injured. As Igor Konashenkov, official representative of the RF Ministry of Defense, said on Friday, a Ukrainian sabotage group attempted a provocation in the territory adjacent to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to him, the saboteurs opened heavy fire on the patrol of the National Guard guarding the territory, in response, the firing points were suppressed, and the saboteurs, leaving the building of the training building, set fire to it.

The IAEA previously reported that Ukraine notified the international agency about the loss of control over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was occupied by Russian troops, about the transition of the territory around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant under their control. Shelling of storage facilities with nuclear waste in Kyiv and near Kharkov was also recorded, the IAEA noted. Currently, there is no threat of radiation spread.

On Thursday, the IAEA Board of Governors by a majority vote adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine and demanded an end to actions against Ukrainian nuclear facilities. Russia’s permanent representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, disagreed with the resolution, calling it erroneous.

Also on Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the situation around the Zaporoz-hye nuclear power plant sh-ows the need for an urgent end to hostilities in Ukra-ine. “This (the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP – TASS note) underscores the need for an urgent withdrawal of troops and a cessation of hostilities,” he said.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who also takes part in an emergency meeting of the NA-TO Council, agreed with this. According to him, the fighting near the nuclear power plant can lead to catastrophic consequences.

“They must stop immediately. The shelling and the resulting fire at the Zaporozhye power plant could endanger the whole of Europe,” he said.

