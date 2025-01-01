IAEA postpones mission to Zaporizhzhia plant due to lack of security from Russia

GENEVA (Reuters): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has postponed the rotation of its mission to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant due to a lack of security guarantees from Russia, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“This is not the first time the Kremlin has used blackmail as a tool to intimidate international experts and undermine their independence,” a ministry spokesman said in a statement.

“We will not allow Russia to undermine the Agency’s independence and impartiality in order to achieve its criminal goals.”