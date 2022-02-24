IAEA says no signs of work in Ukraine to create nuclear weapons

VIENNA (TASS): Ukraine, as a non-nuclear-weapon s-tate under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nucl-ear Weapons (NPT), has n-ot used declared nuclear m-aterials to create nuclear w-eapons. There were no si-gns in that country that c-ould indicate concerns abo-ut nuclear proliferation. Th-is was reported on Thur-sday to a TASS correspondent at the International At-omic Energy Agency (IAE-A) in response to a request to comment on statements about Ukraine’s ability to produce nuclear weapons.

“The agency did not find signs of diversion of declared nuclear material from peaceful nuclear activities in Ukraine (for military purposes – TASS note). It also did not find signs that would cause concern in connection with the proliferation [of nuclear material],” the IAEA noted.

As noted in the International Atomic Energy Agency, in accordance with the obligations of Ukraine as a state that does not possess nuclear weapons, the country has a comprehensive safeguards agreement with the agency.

Such safeguards make it possible to control that nuclear material is not diverted from a peaceful pr-ogram to a nuclear weapon. Since 2006, Ukraine also has an additional protocol with the International At-omic Energy Agency, which implements nuclear safeguards in this country.

On Tuesday, Putin said that the emergence of even tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine means a strategic threat to Russia. Speaking about the means of delivery of nuclear weapons, Putin recalled that Ukraine has old Soviet-made Tochka-U missiles with a range of about 110 km, and, in addition, the country still has enterprises with the necessary competence to modernize such weapons.

Kiev, according to him, “is only missing a uranium enrichment system, but this is a matter of technology, for Ukraine this is not an unsolvable problem, it is solved quite simply.”