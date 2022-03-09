IAEA sees no critical safety violations at Chernobyl nuclear plant

VIENNA (TASS): The IAEA does not observe any critical violations in the safety of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The organization announced this on Wednesday on its Twitter page.

“Ukraine has informed the IAEA about the blackout at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. [This] violates the safety principle in terms of ensuring uninterrupted power supply, [but] in this case, the IAEA does not see a critical impact on safety,” the regulator said. Earlier, the Ukrainian regulator informed the IAEA that the Chernobyl power supply was allegedly cut off, which is also used to cool spent fuel.

“The IAEA believes that the thermal load of the pool in which spent fuel is stored and the volume of the coolant are sufficient to effectively remove heat without power supply,” the IAEA explained.

Earlier, the Russian military took control of the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants. As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday, control over the situation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is now carried out jointly by Russian military personnel, Ukrainian specialists and the national guard. According to her, “the allegations from the Ukrainian side about an alleged twenty-fold increase in the level of radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant do not correspond to reality.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to the appeal of the leaders of the Donbass republics with a request for help. He stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. After that, the US, EU, UK, as well as a number of other states announced that they were imposing sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.

Related