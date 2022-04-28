IAEA’s role in Russia-Ukraine war

The IAEA has delivered specialized equipment to Ukraine in the first major step in its technical assistance to help the country ensure the safety and security of its nuclear facilities during the ongoing war with the Russian Federation. An IAEA team headed by Director General, Rafael Mariano Grossi has reached the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant recently to conduct radiological assessments and restore the safeguards monitoring system as well as deliver personal protective gear to the authorities.

The Russia-Ukraine war has created a unique challenge for the security and safety of the nuclear installations in Ukraine which is very crucial for the survival and wellbeing of both nations as well as for the people living in the region and beyond. Any unintentional or deliberate act can damage the nuclear power plants located in the warzone and will lead to widespread nuclear contamination, which will be extremely dangerous for all living organisms including human beings, animals, plants, and Sealife in the area. During the war, there had been a gun battle between Russian and Ukrainian militaries in the vicinity of the Chornobyl nuclear plant which caused damage to the radioactive waste disposal sites and created serious hazards regarding the security of the plant as well as the safety of the technical staff and residents of the area. Currently, Chornobyl nuclear plant is under Ukraine’s control while another Ukrainian nuclear facility Zaporizhzhya NPP is under the control of Russian forces.

The international community has grave concerns regarding the situation around Ukraine and nuclear facilities in the country because a minor human error can plunge the whole world into a disastrous situation. Although both warring nations are in contact with the IAEA regarding the safety of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the hostilities are inflaming, and any miscalculated move can create an uncontrollable disaster in the region. Due to a history of an accident at the Chornobyl nuclear site, the IAEA officials have a particular focus on strengthening safety measures to avoid another disaster, and currently, the nuclear safety, security and safeguards experts from the IAEA are working at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to ensure the safety, security and continuous monitoring of the site by the world body.

According to reports, Ukraine has 15 operational reactors at four nuclear power plants, out of which seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya NPP, while the eight other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve. Currently, the IAEA officials are working to ensure regular monitoring of the operation and security situation at all nuclear sites located in the warzone by the IAEA experts to protect the world from any future nuclear disaster during the ongoing war in Ukraine. It is the prime responsibility of both warring nations to adopt a responsible behavior to protect their people from the life-threatening hazards of nuclear contamination by restraining any military escalation in the vicinity of nuclear power plants. In fact, human life is highly volatile but religious, political, and ethnic differences have sown the seeds of rivalries among the people and gave birth to unending wars in the world, if people around the world give up the expansionist behavior, the world will become a haven on the earth.