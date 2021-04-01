IBM and the Cleveland Clinic are launching next-gen computing to tackle health R&D

Monitoring Desk
IBM and the Cleveland Clinic are launching a 10-year partnership to apply advances in AI, high-performance computing in the cloud, and quantum computing to research on viral pathogens and drug development.
Why it matters: The effort aims to ease bottlenecks in collecting, storing and analyzing data, and speed research on viruses and cancers caused by them.
- The organizations hope that will spur the development of clinical tools and new treatments for a range of diseases.
“In a data-hungry field like health care, data is becoming the biggest asset to deliver better care for our patients. It is only a matter of time before the field realizes how critical quantum [computing] is to this,” says Lara Jehi, a physician and chief research information officer at the Cleveland Clinic.
What’s happening: IBM will direct high-performance cloud-based computing resources to the Cleveland Clinic’s new Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health.
- IBM also plans to install one of its current quantum computers onsite at the center later this year — the first in the U.S. outside of an IBM facility — to be followed eventually by a more powerful version that is still in development by the company.
- The Cleveland Clinic and IBM also say they’ll focus on educating and training a workforce skilled in data science and quantum computing, which is critical to the development of the technology.
What they’re saying: Access to AI and high-performance computing will allow clinicians to more quickly understand which therapies work better against specific cancers and to further develop vaccine immunotherapies, Jehi says.
- The top research priorities are using access to IBM’s computing resources for analyzing viral genomes and vaccine development.
- They also plan to speed the development of tools that can help predict outcomes and treatment courses for people with COVID-19, as well as their risk of developing long-term complications of COVID, she adds.
The big picture: The partnership is a testbed for efforts to accelerate the pace of scientific discovery using automation, AI, quantum computing and other technologies.
What to watch: Whether and how new tools, particularly for making clinical care decisions, address sources of bias in data and are fairly used in health care.
Courtesy: Axios
